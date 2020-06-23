Aug 29, 1924 – Jun 22, 2020

Private Graveside services for Helen Mary David, 95, will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. David passed away on June 22, 2020 at the Casper Mountain Rehabilitation in Casper, Wyoming.

She was born on August 29, 1924 in Lyndora, Pennsylvania, daughter of Anthony and Mary (Hajala) Reznak.

On October 31, 1954, Helen married Jerry T. David in Yuma, AZ. The couple moved to Fremont County during the Uranium boom and Helen was able to stay home and raise her family.

Helen enjoyed cross word puzzles, reading, and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Mrs. David was a baptized member of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include her sons, Steve David and Brian David; daughters, Sharon Paulson and Diane Chanley; 5 grandchildren, Holly, Jess, Amy, Kara and Jenna; 4 great grandchildren, Micah, William, Zayah and Hudson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, son Dan David, 3 sisters, and 2 brothers.

