District 25 School Board Vacancy Filled

The newest member of the Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees is Brett Watson. Watson was confirmed out of two candidates at tonight’s regular meeting from two total candidates. He then took the Oach of Office from Board Chairman Carl Manning.

Each of the existing board members congratulated Watson and welcomed him to the board.

Watson will serve out the remaining months of former chairman Becky Lancaster’s term, which ends at the end of this year. He had the opportunity to run for a full term in November if he so desires.

Superintendent Terry Snyder also welcomes Watson and noted that good boardmanship is so important for the district and the community. “This is a really important role and responsibility for you to set high expectations to make us better. We need to believe in each other for the success of all of us as a district.”

“This is not my district, this is our district,” Snyder said.