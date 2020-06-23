Cowboy Football Academics hits a new high GPA

University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman is praising the “Great work by our Academic Staff, players, and coaches.” According to a Tweet sent out today, “the last 3 months has been tumultuous and the focus by staff and students deserves recognition. To our donors, this is an important reason why you support this program” #

Burman was referring to Head Football Coach Craign Bohl’s statement that UW is “developing winners in the classroom, winners on the field and winners in life.”

The Cowboys posted a spring semester GPA of 3.345, a new semester record for UW Football.