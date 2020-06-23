Riverton – Notice is hereby given by the City of Riverton that a quorum of the Governing Body of the City of Riverton may be present on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers to attend a Solutions Committee meeting.
Council Quorum Possible at Solutions Committee Mtg.
