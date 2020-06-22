Two local authors finalists for High Plains Book Award

Authors from 10 states, 13 Canadians and one writer from the United Kingdom comprise the list of 2020 finalists for High Plains Book Awards, according to a news release. Two of the finalists for the $500 award are from Fremont County.

The High Plains Book Awards were established in 2006 by the Billings, Montana, Public Library Board to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains, a region that encompasses Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Nominated books must have been published for the first time in 2019. The 223 nominated books in 12 categories were read and evaluated by community readers. Winners in each category will be determined by a judging panel of published writers with connections to the High Plains region.

Because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, winners will be announced on the High Plains Books Awards website and on social media on Sept. 26 instead of at an awards banquet.

Local finalists are:

Art & Photography

“The Arapaho Way: Continuity and Change on the Wind River Reservation,” by Sara Wiles. (Previous winner, 2012). Lander, Wyoming.

Woman Writer

“Nighthawk Rising: A Biography of Accused Cattle Rustler Queen Ann Bassett of Brown’s Park,” by Diana Allen Kouris. Kinnear, Wyoming.