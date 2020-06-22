Two Additional COVID-19 Cases locally since Friday

Monday morning’s Coronavirus count in Fremont County is 294 confirmed cases and 35 probable. There have been 262 recovered cases, leaving the active case count at 64 cases. The latest release from the Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee indicated two persons were hospitalized, but not on ventilators, at SageWest Health Care in Lander. The two cases were individuals from Dubois and Riverton.

Statewide, Monday’s case count totals 947 laboratory-confirmed cases with 250 – probable. There has been 20 COVID-19 related deaths, including nine in Fremont County and five in Washakie County. There have been 712 individuals who have recovered from the virus.