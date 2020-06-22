Breaking News

Skeeter Spraying starts today in Riverton

News Director
Article Updated: June 22, 2020
Comments Off on Skeeter Spraying starts today in Riverton
Mosquito fogging begins this coming Monday, June 22, in Riverton.

It’s that time of year again. Mosquito spraying in the City of Riverton will begin today according to City Administrator Tony Tolstedt. He said the start date has been advertised on the city’s website to alert city residents that spraying will commence.

Post navigation

Posted in: