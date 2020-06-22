Breaking News

Raiders go 3-1 this past week, Host Powell this afternoon

Article Updated: June 22, 2020
The Riverton American Legion Post 19 Raiders won three and lost one in this past week’s action, with two games at Cody postponed due to adverse weather.

Monday,

Riverton 4 Lovell 2 – conference game

Riverton 6 Lovell 5 – conference game 

Friday:

Riverton 6 @ Powell 5 – conference game 

@ Powell 17 Riverton 8 – conference game 

Today:

Powell at Riverton, 4 and 6 p.m. at Roy Peck Field – Doubleheader broadcast on KTAK-93.9, Cody Beers with the call.

Wednesday

Lovell at Riverton, 4 and 6 p.m. at Roy Peck Field – First game on KTAK, 93.9, Cody Beers with the call.

