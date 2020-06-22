Raiders go 3-1 this past week, Host Powell this afternoon

The Riverton American Legion Post 19 Raiders won three and lost one in this past week’s action, with two games at Cody postponed due to adverse weather.
Monday,
Riverton 4 Lovell 2 – conference game
Riverton 6 Lovell 5 – conference game
Friday:
Riverton 6 @ Powell 5 – conference game –
@ Powell 17 Riverton 8 – conference game
Today:
Powell at Riverton, 4 and 6 p.m. at Roy Peck Field – Doubleheader broadcast on KTAK-93.9, Cody Beers with the call.
Wednesday
Lovell at Riverton, 4 and 6 p.m. at Roy Peck Field – First game on KTAK, 93.9, Cody Beers with the call.