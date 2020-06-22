Breaking News

NWS: When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors – Lightning Safety

Article Updated: June 22, 2020
National Lightning Safety Awareness Week began in 2001. According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport, due to increased awareness and people taking safety actions, fatalities from lightning strikes have dropped. This week, the NWS encourages you to learn more about lightning and lightning safety.

