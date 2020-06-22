New Trustee to be Named plus a Head Soccer Coach; Snyder’s last meeting

The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees meetings in regular session Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Central Office with the appointment of a new board member on tap and several new contract offers to be made.

The open seat belonged to former Board Chair Becky Lancaster who resigned due to a move out of state. When the opening was first advertised, there was no response. On the second advertisement for the seat, two people responded by the deadline, which was last Wednesday. The board Tuesday will consider the candidates who made the deadline. Two other board hopefuls missed the deadline to apply and will not be considered. The first order of business at Tuesday’s meeting is to select and then administer the oath of office to the new board member.

In other action action items:

• Ted May is requesting the Board approve Change Order No. 1 with Shepard Construction on the Career Center Kitchen Sanitary & Production Equipment Project in the amount of Component costs of $62,894.08 and Major Maintenance costs of $12,613.72 for a total increase of $75,507.80. This change order is to reflect unforeseen circumstances that have been identified as;

#1: Labor and materials in the dishwashing area – $4,173.97 (Major Maintenance)

#2: Labor and materials to remove the existing mortar bed and bring up to the established floor height – $51,784.08 (Component)

#3: Labor and materials to provide fire wrap system around the existing exhaust system – $8,439.75 (Major Maintenance)

#4: Labor and materials to add a grease interceptor – $11,110.00 (Component)

• Karen Wardner is recommending the Board approve the job description for Virtual School Instructor.

• Karen Wardner is also recommending the Board approve the updated job description for Academic Intervention Teacher.

• Interview teams are recommending the Board offer contracts to the following people:

Brady Samuelson RHS Head Boys Soccer Coach

Linda Smith Rendezvous 4th Grade ELA Teacher

Alayna Jimenez RHS Science Teacher

Tuesday’s meeting will be the last one for retiring Superintendent Terry Snyder, who has served in that position for the past nine years. He is being replaced by current Assistant Superintendent Joanne Andre-Flanagan.