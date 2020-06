The Lander Senior Babe Ruth Lobos captured the tournament in the Big Horn Basin over the weekend with a victory over Worland on Sunday.

The Lander Lobos Pitcher Ty Massey, threw no hitter vs Worland in Lobos 4-0 win Saturday.

Ty Massey had the big arm for the Lobos, pitching a no-hitter in Saturday’s game 4-0 win over Worland and pitching all 7 innings in Landers 6-5 win Sunday, also against Worland.