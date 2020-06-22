County Extension Buildings Discussion Continues Tuesday at Courthouse

The future of the Fremont County/UW Extension Service buildings in Lander and Riverton will be a topic of discussion at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting in Lander.

With budget reductions totaling nearly $4.5 million in the county budget, commissioners began the discussion last week if one or both of the offices were necessary and perhaps they could be consolidated in other county facilities.

County Clerk and Chief Budget Officer Julie Freese will also present the county’s preliminary budget hearing at the meeting to be followed by budget work sessions in late morning and early afternoon.

See the complete agenda below: