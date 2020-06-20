Warm Valley Lodge at Dubois reported a COVID-19 Positive

This week, on Wednesday, Fremont County Public Health was notified of a positive COVID case associated with the Warm Valley Lodge Assisted Living Center in Dubois. This positive test was from an asymptomatic individual who was getting routine testing done by the State. All the results from this round of testing are not yet fully known. Currently further testing and contact tracing is being done. Appropriate precautions are being taken by the facility. Follow-up testing will be performed as has been done by other facilities in the county and state.

Saturday’s Coronavirus Count since March in Fremont County has been 291 lab confirmed and 35 probable for a total of 327 cases as of Saturday, June 20th. Of these cases there are now 256 patients recovered. This would leave 71 cases currently active in the County, according to Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee. Of this case count Fremont County Public Health is actively following two cases. The remainder are being followed by other providers. These 2 individuals reside in Dubois and Riverton respectively.

The total percent of positive cases of all testing currently is 1.8 percent. This number has been steadily declining since late May from a high then of 7.2 percent. As of Wednesday, county hospital capacity shows 2 current positive cases in SageWest Lander and none in SageWest Riverton. No ventilators are in use at this time.