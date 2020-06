Riverton Police responded to 25 calls for service on Thursday. Items of note from the call blotter:

Police were called to a Riverton location where a woman allegedly struck a man over the head with a bottle. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations

Janelle Bell, 24, Riverton. Battery. Minor injuries to the victim who did not require treatment.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.