Unemployment Fraud reported; Camper Stolen

The Sheriff’s Office in Lander received 60 calls for service on Wednesday, including 19 ambulance calls and one fire call. One individual was booked into the detention center which today is responsible for 115 inmates.

Items of note from the call log include:

A bag of prescription medications was found at Mountain View Cemetery. The Postal Service package had been opened.

Several cash register drawers were found in the Rendezvous Ponds area. A report was taken.

Deputies are investigating a reported case of Unemployment Fraud from an address on Chimney Rock Drive in Riverton.

It was over before it began, fortunately. A call to search and rescue for a six-year-old boy who had wandered away from a camp near Jeffrey City was quickly cancelled after the boy was found. He was reported missing about 25 to 30 minutes.

A camper was reported stolen from an address on Eight Mile Road near Midvale.

A lawn mower was reported stolen from an address on Mortimore Lane outside of Lander

The lone fire call was for a grass fire at Hall and Stone roads near Riverton.

The coroner’s office was called out once on Wednesday. The reported death was not of suspicious nature.