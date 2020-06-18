COVID-19 spikes in Evanston; case numbers rise statewide

In the past week, Wyoming has seen 124 new cases of COVID-19, a rate more than double that of the first week of June. There has been a particular spike in cases in Uinta County, which now has 87 confirmed cases, a significant increase since early June.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s Statewide Dashboard has been updated to reflect the increase, with the category of “New Cases” adjusted back from “Stabilizing” to “Concerning.”

County-level COVID-19 data is available on the Wyoming Department of Health website.