Bridge Project Awarded, Appointments made

The Fremont County Commissioners on Tuesday awarded a $750,253 project to CC&G Bridge Builders of Riverton for a structure replacement project on the Harris Bridge Road outside of Pavillion.

At the same time, the county board approved change order number eight providing an increase of $12,617 for the R.S. Bennett Construction Company working on the Lysite-Moneta road shoulder widening project.

In one other construction project, the commissioners approved an agreement with High Country Construction of Lander for the Willow Creek Road Shoulder repair project.

Appointments made during Tuesday’s meeting include Stephanie Weaver for a three year term on the Fremont County Museum Board and re-appointed to three year terms on the county planning commission were Harold Albright and Steve Palmer.

Tierra Price received a renewal of a county commissioner scholarship with Kami Bolte named first alternate.