Store gets $8K in bad checks; Thefts from vehicles

Riverton Police responded to 36 calls for service on Wednesday. Items from the call blotter include:

Several vehicles were entered and gone through on Forrest Drive. RPD was told that $750 was missing from one of the vehicle. Both were unlocked.

Sutherland’s Home Improvement Store called police to report they had received $8,000 in bad checks.

A theft from a motor vehicle on Belinda Drive is under investigation. Other details were redacted from the report.

Arrests/Citations

Terrance Yellowplume, 37, Kinnear, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jonathan Arthur, 29, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Brittany Poole, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Duane Makeshine, 30, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Shadow Heckert, 29, Elmore City, OK. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Macean Higdon, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Property Destruction, Trespassing

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law