Wednesday Coronavirus Numbers: 4 new local cases

From the Wyoming Department of Health as of Tuesday evening:

Statewide:

866 – laboratory-confirmed cases – 657 Recovered

223 – probable cases in Wyoming – 195 Recovered

18 – COVID-19 related deaths

Tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 17,441

Tests reported by commercial labs: 16,556 Total Tests: 33,997

Local:

Fremont: 278 cases confirmed (32probable) – Four new cases in last 24 Hours – 247 Cases recovered – 9 deaths

Hot Springs: 9 confirmed (3 probable) – 12 cases recovered – 0 deaths

Washakie: 34 confirmed (5 probable) – 21 cases recovered – 3 deaths