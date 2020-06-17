U.S. Department of Justice weighed in on local vigils

Riverton Mayor Rich Gard last night told the city council that he had been contacted by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Relations Director Rosa G. Salamanca of Denver.

Gard said Salamanca had learned of the rally and demonstration held in City Park a week ago Monday protesting the death of of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, and he said she complemented the city for a peaceful demonstration.

However, the reason that she called, according to the Mayor, was a complaint that the flag of the Confederate States of America was seen in the Friday night’s cruises on vehicles and in other city locations. The flag can be controversial.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, or ADL, however, “While a number of non-extremists still use the flag as a symbol of Southern heritage or pride, there is growing recognition, especially outside the South, that the symbol is offensive to many Americans,” and especially people of color. “However, because of the continued use of the flag by non-extremists, one should not automatically assume that display of the flag is racist or white supremacist in nature. The symbol should only be judged in context.”