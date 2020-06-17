Riverton 25 points behind Lander in Census Response

Over the Flag Day weekend the Census count in Fremont County and Wyoming hit new highs for self-reporting. In total responses, Washakie County ranks 6th among the 23 counties and among cities and towns, Lander came in 9th. See the two charts below to see where your community sits.
Breaking News
-
Due to dry conditions and high fire danger, Stage 1 fire restrictions will begin June…
-
Riverton Police answered 27 calls for service on Tuesday. Detectives are investigating a broken window…
-
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office received 50 calls for service on Monday, including 18 ambulance…
-
Lander Police responded to 10 calls for service on Tuesday, including: Lander police were called…
-
Over the Flag Day weekend the Census count in Fremont County and Wyoming hit new…
-
Cooler temperatures today with continued showers in the west and north according to the Wednesday…
-
From the Wyoming Business Report Cheyenne Frontier Days has partnered with ANB Bank, Union Wireless,…
-
Cody - Minimal activity has been seen on the Lost Creek Fire over the past…
-
From the Wyoming Department of Health as of Tuesday evening: Statewide: 866 – laboratory-confirmed cases - 657…
-
It was a festive start to the Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday night. After all…