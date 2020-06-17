Breaking News

Riverton 25 points behind Lander in Census Response

June 17, 2020
Over the Flag Day weekend the Census count in Fremont County and Wyoming hit new highs for self-reporting. In total responses, Washakie County ranks 6th among the 23 counties and among cities and towns, Lander came in 9th. See the two charts below to see where your community sits.

