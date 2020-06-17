Lost Creek Fire 34 Percent Contained; No Growth Seen

Cody – Minimal activity has been seen on the Lost Creek Fire over the past two days. Hard work by fire crews paired with moisture over the area has kept the fire to 591 acres; it is 35% contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Pending any further developments, this will be the final release for the Lost Creek Fire.

As crews continue work to disperse heat near the edge of the fire area, it is possible to see smoke within the area over the coming weeks, and fire activity may increase within the interior of the fire as warmer weather returns.

The Shoshone National Forest emergency area closure order remains in place. Lost Creek Fire managers would like to thank all cooperating agencies for their response efforts. These include the Park County Sheriff’s Office, Park County Search and Rescue, and the members of the public who assisted with the rescue of stranded day riders and stock at the onset of the Lost Creek Fire.

Updated information for the Lost Creek Fire will be posted on Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6767/) as any new developments occur. Information will also be updated on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF) and Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).