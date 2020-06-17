Hoffman returning to District 14 as Interim Supt.

The former superintendent of the Wyoming Indian Schools, Michelle Hoffman, will be returning in the role as Interim Superintendent for six months when a new full-time superintendent is expected to be hired.

The previous superintendent, Owen St. Clair, did not have his contract renewed after five year on the job and said good bye to his district patrons, colleagues, and friends on a Facebook post on Monday. He is staying local, however. He will be the new principal at Fort Washakie Elementary. Before being elevated to the District 14 top job, St. Clair was the principal at Wyoming Indian Elementary School.

Hoffman, headed the district for 11 years after the tragic death of her husband and District 14 superintendent Lonny Hoffman, who was killed in a rock slide while hiking with his son and daughter in the fall of 2004. She retired from the position in March of 2015.