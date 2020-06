Lander Police responded to 10 calls for service on Tuesday, including:

Lander police were called to an address on North 6th street after a man reported his daughter was bitten by a dog. No action was taken.

A vehicle versus deer collision was reported on Wyoming 789 just west of the Wyoming Life Resource Center at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday.

A resident on Black Boulevard called to report someone had shot his windshield with a BB gun. A report was taken.