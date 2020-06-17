Deer vs. Vehicle and Car Fire Near Kinnear

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 50 calls for service on Monday, including 18 ambulance calls and three fire calls. Two persons were booked into the detention center which is currently responsible for 112 inmates. There was one arrest:

Heather Persson, 33, Lander, on a Fremont County Arrest Warrant on an LPD case of Aiding and Abetting Aggravated Battery.

From the call blotter,

A vehicle vs deer crash was reported in the 1400 block of Riverview Road in Riverton.

A car fire was reported near Kinnear at 7:29 p.m. Other fire calls included a a smoke investigation and a previously reported RV crash that had occurred the day before.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.