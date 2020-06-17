Cooler, Snow above 8,000′, Minimal Precip in Valleys

Cooler temperatures today with continued showers in the west and north according to the Wednesday forecast from the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport. Mountain snow is possible above 8000 feet through noon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the western mountains this afternoon.

Today’s highs are considerably cooler than yesterday and will reach a high of 68 at Shoshoni, 66 in Riverton, 65 in Thermopolis, 64 in Lander, Jeffrey City and Worland and 49 in Dubois. Precipitation amounts will be minimal.