CFD will host Fireworks Show on the 4th

From the Wyoming Business Report

Cheyenne Frontier Days has partnered with ANB Bank, Union Wireless, Cheyenne Beverage, Cowboy Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, First Interstate Bank and Black Hills Energy to host the annual fireworks display for the city of Cheyenne.

The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:35 p.m. July 4.

The 2020 fireworks show is designed to maximize aerial displays for visibility from locations all over Cheyenne, according to a news release.

Carey Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic and Lions Park will be open to foot traffic only July 4. Lions Park will not be open as a viewing location this year, so plan to enjoy the show from a neighborhood or other open, flat areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Laramie County School District 1 have offered their parking lots for those who wish to view the fireworks, the release said.

Tune in to local radio station KFBC 1240 AM or 97.5 FM to hear the patriotic broadcast accompanying the fireworks display.

For more details, go online to cfdrodeo.co/July4th.