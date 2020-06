Riverton Police answered 27 calls for service on Tuesday.

Detectives are investigating a broken window at Willow Creek Elementary. It was determined no one gained entry to the building.

Arrests/Citations

Brittany Spoonhunter, 32, St. Stephens, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

James Sittingeagle, 45, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Charlo Yellowfox, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace and Criminal Entry

George Brown, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication