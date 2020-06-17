BLM Places Fire Restrictions on Johnson County lands this coming week

Due to dry conditions and high fire danger, Stage 1 fire restrictions will begin June 19 on Bureau of Land Management administered public lands in Johnson County.

The BLM is working with the county to coordinate fire restrictions.

Under a partial closure, the following acts are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a ¼” spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than eight ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than eight ounces capacity.

These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered public lands in Wyoming. These are:

Discharge or use of any fireworks.

Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.

Burn, ignite or cause to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.

Operate any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).

Use/discharge of explosives of any kind, incendiary devices, pyrotechnic devices, or exploding targets.



Violation of this Fire Prevention Order is punishable by a fine of not more than $100,000, or imprisonment of not more than 12 months, or both. (43 CFR 9212.4 and 18 U.S.C. 3571). Restitution for total suppression and damage costs incurred will be borne by the violator.

For more information on BLM fire restrictions or conditions, contact your local BLM office or go to www.blm.gov/wyoming-fire-restrictions.