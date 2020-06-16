Wednesday Webinar set for Update on Business Stipend Program

The Wyoming Business Council will host aWyoming Business Relief programs webinar and listening session from 3:30-4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17. The webinar is designed to provide an update on the Business Interruption Stipend (program one) that launched June 8, and a high- level overview of initial work on the Coronavirus Business Relief Stipend and Coronavirus Mitigation Stipend (programs two and three) expected to launch in July.



Participation is key to helping inform Business Council staff about ongoing program one needs and development of programs two and three. Register in advance for Wednesday’s webinar at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3D0v8cN4T–MCQhSt5lvrw After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The Wyoming Legislature created the Business Relief programs during special session May 15-16. Governor Mark Gordon signed the bill on May 20. The three programs totaling $325 million were developed with Wyoming’s $1.25 billion share of funds from the federal CARES Act. Applications are still open for the Business Interruption Stipend at wyobizrelief.org.



Contact: Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg at 307-286-9519 or ron.gullberg@wyo.gov.