Weather change; Cold Front Moving Through, Windy; Fire Weather Watch

A cold front will move through the area today with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the west and north. Windy and dry conditions have led to the issuance of a Red Flag Warning for Southern Hot Springs, Natrona and Johnson Counties. Cooler Wednesday with showers in the northwest.

Peak wind gusts around the area are predicted to reach 53 mph in Lander, 45 mph in Riverton, 36 in Jeffrey City and Shoshoni, 31 mph in Thermopolis and Worland and 24 mph in Dubois.

Today’s high temperatures are project to reach 82 in Shoshoni, 80 in Jeffrey City and Thermopolis, 79 in Riverton and Worland, 75 in Lander and 58 in Dubois.