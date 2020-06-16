Washakie County gets $500K for Worland and Ten Sleep

The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) approved five Business Ready Community (BRC) grant requests during its quarterly meeting beginning at 8 a.m. on June 16 via Zoom.



BUSINESS READY COMMUNITY (BRC) GRANT APPLICATIONS

Business Council staff review each application, conduct site visits, or conference calls in the case of planning grants, and make presentations to a board subcommittee before making final recommendations to the full board.

About the Program: The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities.

The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction.

Community Readiness

Saratoga Carbon County Impact Joint Powers Board requests a $1 million grant for the extension of necessary water and sewer infrastructure to a 5-acre site located on the west end of the Town of Saratoga. The project will expand water and sewer infrastructure to a site targeted for commercial growth and assist in the construction of a new 42,000 square-foot healthcare facility. (SLIB approved funding up to $1 million as requested contingent on the approval of a pending USDA loan.)

Community Enhancement

Washakie County requests $500,000 for renovations of the former Ace Hardware building to be used for the Washakie County Library, Worland-Ten Sleep Chamber of Commerce and the Washakie Development Association. Space will be created for business incubation, entrepreneurial use and workforce training. ( SLIB approved funding as requested.)

