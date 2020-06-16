Vandals Break Windows; Shoplifter caught

Riverton Police responded to 50 calls for service on Monday.

A report is pending on a short vehicle and foot chase on East Monroe Monday morning after occupants of a silver Chevrolet failed to stop for police and then at least two occupants bailed out and ran for it. The two were caught.

Another vandalism was reported. After windows and/or door glass was broken out of multiple businesses in the past two weeks, another broken window was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street. Earlier, a pane glass door at The Landing Lounge was smashed.

The theft of a leather bag from a silver Dodge Ram 1500 was reported on Hillside Avenue.

Pots and pans believe shoplifted were found in a yard waste container at 9th East and East Lincoln.

A report is pending on a claim that an individual who had borrowed a black Subaru Imprezza damaged the vehicle and took items from it.

Police were notified that a bracelet and money were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of East Monroe. A report is pending.

A license plate was stolen from the rear bumper of a truck parked in the 200 block of South 7th East.

A tenant of an apartment called police to report she was being harassed by her landlord and that she was terrified of him. When she began video taping him, he left. A report is pending.

A report is pending on a complaint that a car horn has been blaring for at least 10 minutes on South Federal Boulevard in the 1300 block.

Arrests/Citations

Sean Winters, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Shoplifting a cooler full of products from a business in the 500 block of East Pershing and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Police trailed the subject and collected the stolen items that were discarded from the cooler.

Preston Lee, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Brian Dodge, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Terrance Yellowplume, 37, Kinnear, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Shyleen twobulls, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Nichole Yellowplume, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Whitney Ghostbear, 25, Lander, Arrested. Child Abuse

Stephen Eagle, 30, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Christopher SunRhodes, 66, Arapahoe, Arrested. Pedestrians Under the Influence.

Christopher Keele, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Samuel Whiteplume, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Probation Revocation.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.