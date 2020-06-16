Raiders Take Two from Lovell Mustangs Monday

Riverton Raiders opened West conference play on KTAK-FM with a 4-2 Wyoming Department of American Legion win over the Lovell Mustangs Monday night at Roy Peck Field.

Aquilo Friday went 2-3 at the plate with 2 RBIs, while Dillon Lange threw 100 pitches, scattered 8 hits, struck out 3 and walked 2 batters. Brock Hinkle went 2-2 with a double. The Raiders completed the sweep with a 6-5 walk-off win in the nightcap on a Blake Dale single. Raiders travel to Cody Wednesday for a 5 pm conference twin-bill.