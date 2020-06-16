Lost Creek Fire Remains at 591 Acres, Minimal Activity

Cody – The Lost Creek Fire continues to have minimal activity and remains at approximately 591 acres. The cause of the fire, which is located 25 miles west of Cody, remains under investigation. The Lost Creek Fire is 35% contained.

Crews made good progress around the fire yesterday. There was a two acre spot fire on the south side of the fire, which was quickly contained by crews in the area working with helicopters to drop water and cool the spot. Fire crews will continue to dig in handline along the eastern and western sides of the fire today. There has been one injury on the Lost Creek Fire; the impacted firefighter has recovered and rejoined their crew assisting with this fire.

With cooler temperatures and higher relative humidities forecast for the next several days, some resources are being released from this fire to assist with new incidents. Multiple air and ground resources remain on scene to include two Type 1 handcrews, two engines, one Type 2 helicopter, and one Type 3 helicopter.

Fire managers are reminding the public not to stop along the signed 2.5 miles of U.S. Highway 14/16/20 in the area of the fire; this will help keep fire crews safe while they continue their work. Be aware that you may see smoke from the fire for awhile as interior fuels continue to be consumed. Lost Creek Fire managers would like to thank the community for their continued support.

Updated information for the Lost Creek Fire will be posted on Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6767/) as any new developments occur. Information will also be updated on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF) and Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).