The Lander City Council will hold a special meeting tonight at 6 p.m. for the purpose of a budget hearing, approving the Appropriations resolution, exempting a port of North 8th Street from the Open Container allowance on July 3rd, approving a hanger purchase at the airport and a discussion on a potential July 4th parade from St. Sen. Cale Case and WRTA Director Gary Michaud.

The agenda is copied below: