Four to Wyoming Coaches Hall of Fame

:The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced its 2020 Hall of Fame class. These four coaches will be enshrined along with the 2021 class next summer. Honored are John Hepp, Buffalo; Scott McKinzie, Powell; Brad Dekrey, Rock Springs; and Jason Humble, Kaycee.

The coaches’ bios are copied below:

John Hepp, Buffalo High School — Hall of Fame 2020

John Hepp started his coaching career in Chadron NE. in 1989, coaching high school football. He then moved down the road to Crawford NE. where he coached high school Girls Basketball. John is best known for his work in Wyoming’s 3A East Conference where he started coaching in 1991 for Douglas where he coached until 2006. He then moved to his hometown, Buffalo, where he is still teaching. In the span of 31 years, his teams have won 4 State Basketball Championships, 1 Girls Track State Championship, and 1 Football State Runner-up. John has been named Coach of the Year 6 times but gives that credit to the outstanding athletes he has gotten to work with over the years. One of John’s greatest memories is sharing one of those championships with his son Jake in 2011.

Trying to thank everyone who helped me over the years is impossible but I can say my two biggest supporters through all of these years have been my parents whom I have greatly appreciated. My children, Jenna and Jake have been my greatest joy, and my wife, Dia, has been my greatest friend and I wouldn’t be who I am without any of them. The athletes, students, fellow coaches, and even the referees are what has made this job an absolute blast.

He is mostly known for his work in the Wyoming 3A East, coaching in Douglas and Buffalo. John has achieved the following:

· Asst. Boys Basketball Coach of the Year 1992.

· 3A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year in 1999, 2011, 2015, and 2018.

· 3A Girls Track Coach of the Year 2005.

· Shrine Bowl Coach 2000, 2006

· North WY. Boys Basketball All-Star Coach 2018

· 3A East Regional Boys Basketball Coach of the Year 2018, 2019.

· 3A East Regional Girls Track Coach of the Year 2005.

· 1 – 3A Girls Track State Championship. (Douglas)

· 4 – 3A Boys Basketball State Championships. (1 Douglas and 3 Buffalo)

· 1 – 3A Football State Runner-up. (Douglas)

· 2 – 3A East Regional Boys Basketball Championships (Buffalo)

· 1 – 3A East Regional Girls Track Championship (Douglas)

Scott McKinzie, Powell High School — Hall of Fame 2020

Scott began coaching at Black Hills State University as a graduate assistant with the women’s program from 1987-1989. He coached in Newcastle in 1989-90, while completing his student teaching experience. He has been in Powell since 1990 and is very proud to be part of the Powell Athletic Family. Over the years, he has served in the head or assistant coach positions in Football, Volleyball, Golf, and Basketball.

Scott is most noted for his involvement in basketball while in Powell. On the boy’s side he has been part of 7 Conference Championships, 4 Regional Championships, 2 State Runner-ups, and 1 State title. On the girl’s side he has been part of 7 Conference Championships, 1 Regional Championship, and 1 State title which was the first in school history. He has been 3A West Coach of the Year 2 times, 3A Assistant Boys Basketball Coach of the Year once, and 3A Girls Coach of the Year once. Scott has been a WCA All-Star head coach in golf and girls basketball, as well as a WCA All-Star assistant basketball girls coach one time.

SCOTT BEGAN HIS COACHING CAREER IN 1987 AND COACHED AT THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS:

1987 – 1989 BLACK HILLS STATE UNIVERSITY

1989 – 1990 NEWCASTLE HIGH SCHOOL

1990 – 2019 POWELL HIGH SCHOOL

SCOTT COACHED FOOTBALL, VOLLEYBALL, GOLF AND IS NOTED FOR HIS SUCCESS IN BASKETBALL.

DURING HIS COACHING CAREER, SCOTT HAS BEEN PART OF THE FOLLOWING:

– 1 GIRLS GOLF 3A STATE RUNNER-UP

– 7 BOYS BASKETBALL 3A WEST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

– 4 BOYS BASKETBALL 3A WEST REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

– 2 BOYS BASKETBALL 3A STATE RUNNER-UPS

– 1 BOYS BASKETBALL 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

– 7 GIRLS BASKETBALL 3A WEST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

– 4 GIRLS BASKETBALL 3A WEST REGIONAL RUNNER-UPS

– 1 GIRLS BASKETBALL 3A WEST REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

– 2 GIRLS BASKETBALL 3A STATE RUNNER-UPS

– 1 GIRLS BASKETBALL 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP…1ST IN SCHOOL HISTORY

– 2 3A WEST GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR

– 1 3A BOYS BASKETBALL ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR

– 1 3A GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR

– 1 WCA HEAD GOLF COACH

– 1 WCA GIRLS BASKETBALL ASSISTANT COACH

– 1 WCA GIRLS BASKETBALL HEAD COACH

Brad Dekrey, Rock Springs High School – Hall Of Fame 2020

Bio:

Brad DeKrey moved to Rock Springs for his wife. She had been hired as a teacher and the plan was to stay for 1 year and then move back to North Dakota, where the two had grown up. Instead, the DeKreys stayed for 38 years and cultivated one of the most successful running programs in Wyoming history.

Their coaching career began in 1987, first leading the cross country team and then later the indoor and outdoor track programs. And while their outward measurements of success speak for themselves, the DeKreys’ true achievement was the culture they created for their student-athletes.

The DeKreys approached coaching not as a job, but as a lifestyle. Their runners were less like athletes and more like children. The program was their extended family. Numerous examples prove this true. In the summer, kids came to their house every morning to run. Before the season, they took the team to their mountain cabin for a weekend of team bonding. And during the season, they had weekly suppers at their home on Thursday nights and also before important races.

While championships come and go, memories last forever. Brad and Donna DeKrey’s loving approach to coaching has left a lasting mark on countless people and families in Rock Springs. Friendships that formed in high school still stand today. An annual alumni race over Thanksgiving weekend highlights the DeKreys’ vast coaching footprint. Current and former athletes join together to socialize and run a 5K. The race serves as a simple but enduring reminder of the DeKreys’ significant legacy.

· Rock Springs cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track assistant and head coach (1987-2020)

· Team Awards

o 1 Nike Cross National Team Invitation (top-20 teams in U.S. invited) (2005)

o 2 Nike Cross National Individual Invitations (top-35 runners in U.S. invited) (2009, 2013)

o 7 Wyoming State Championships (1991, 1995-1997, 2004-2005, 2011)

o 12 Wyoming State-Runners Up (1998-2003, 2007-2008, 2012-2015)

o 18 Wyoming Southwest Regional Championships (1995-2008, 2011-2015)

· Individual Awards

o 1 National High School Athletic Coaches Association “Coach of the Year” Award (2019)

o 3 National High School Athletic Coaches Association “Coach of the Year” Finalist (2001, 2004, 2012)

o 7 Wyoming Coaches Association “Coach of the Year” Awards (1996-1999, 2005-2006, 2012)

· Service

o Nike Cross Country National Meet – Wyoming Representative (2005-2018)

o Wyoming Coaches Association Executive Secretary and Treasurer (2009-2014)

o Wyoming Coaches Association Secretary to President (2000-2004)

o Wyoming Coaches Association Board of Directors (1994-2000)

Jason Humble, Kaycee High School — Hall Of Fame 2020

Jason Humble began his coaching career in 1992 at Kaycee High School and is still currently coaching basketball and football in Kaycee. He has coached Basketball, Track, Football, and Volleyball, but is best known as the head basketball coach. During his 28 year span in basketball, his teams won 17 conference championships, 12 District/Regional Championships, 2 State Championships, and 1 State Runner-Up. He was chosen for 1A Northeast Coach of the year 13 times and Wyoming Coach of the Year 2 times. He currently holds an overall coaching record of 462-247.

Jason has been honored to coach in Kaycee and he contributes his success to his family, friends, all of his assistant coaches, the tremendous student-athletes he has been blessed to work with, and all of the overwhelming support over the years from the parents, staff, and community.

Jason Humble has been coaching at Kaycee High School for 28 years. He began his coaching career at Kaycee in 1992, coaching Basketball, Track, Football and Volleyball.

Known mostly for his work as a basketball coach, Jason has achieved the following:

· Overall basketball coaching record 462-247

· Overall conference record 238-56

· 17 Conference Championships

· 12 District/Regional Championships

· 2 State Championships

· 13 Times 1A Northeast Coach of the Year

· 2 Times Wyoming Coaches Association Coach of the Year