Fire Restrictions: Glendo and Guernsey State Parks

To help protect the natural resources in the parks, open fires are restricted at Glendo and Guernsey state parks beginning June 16.

Despite recent fire restrictions instituted by the Platte County Commission, an enjoyable camping experience is still possible at Glendo and Guernsey state parks.

Propane grills and stoves and charcoal grills can still be used to prepare popular camping dishes and provide adequate warmth. These grills must have covers/lids and be within an arm’s length when lit. A variety of other imaginative ideas can help preserve the camping experience such as solar lights in the firepit.

However, as always park patrons are reminded that possession of all fireworks is prohibited in all Wyoming State Parks.