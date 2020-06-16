Fire destroys Riverton’s Tub-Grinder at Transfer Station

This one will be smoking for awhile. A fire of unknown origin, at least for now, destroyed the City of Riverton’s yard waste tub grinder and set several huge piles of yard waste, grass, leaves, branches and assorted organic material on fire this afternoon at the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District’s transfer station off of Smith Road. Similar to a haystack fire, this will smolder for awhile.

Huge plumes of black smoke, coming from the tub grinder and other materials, soared into the sky as winds from the North-Northwest at 12 mph whipped the fire northeastward.

Fire units from the City of Riverton and the Fremont County Fire Protection District answered the alarm.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over