Three more COVID Cases confirmed this weekend

Fremont County picked up three more Coronavirus case confirmations since Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Total infections locally now total 274 with 31 more probable.

Hot Springs County today has a total of nine confirmed cases and three probable and Washakie County reports 34 confirmed cases with five more probably.

Statewide, there are 841 laboratory-confirmed cases with 219 more probable and 18 COVID-19 related deaths, nine in Fremont County and three in Washakie County .