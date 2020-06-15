Road sign vandalism; Mail theft; Vehicle crash

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received 163 call for service over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday morning. Two individuals were booked into the detention center, which today is responsible for 109 inmates, including one prisoner who is being held outside of the county. There were 48 ambulance calls and 22 fire calls. There were no arrests by deputies.

Items of note from the call log include:

A report of vandalism was reported Saturday after a stop sign and mailboxes were knocked down in the 600 block of Eight Mile Road at North Irishman Road.

The Road sign for Rawhide Drive was pulled out of the ground, again, in the 1100 block of the Missouri Valley Road.

The theft of mail was reported from an address on Gas Hills Road after outgoing mail was placed in the mailbox and secured. The box was later found open and some outgoing mail missing.

A sign was stolen from the 600 block of Missouri Valley Road.

Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the BIA Wind River Police Department with a two-vehicle crash near the St. Stephens School Saturday at 4:56 p.m.

A 30-year-old female was charged with driving while drunk after her vehicle was monitored going in excess of 100 mph on Highway 789 near Lander.

An unknown vehicle crashed through a fence in the 1600 block of Major Avenue.

The majority of the fire calls over the weekend were grass/tree/brush fires. There were also two fire calls and two vehicle crashes where fire units responded.