More County Budget Talks; Board Appointments

Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday will continue general budget discussions and will specifically review the proposed budgets for two off-line boards, the Fremont County Weed and Pest Control District and the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District. Commissioners will also discuss the Extension Building during their budget talks.

Interviews for county boards will continue with Planning Commission interviews with John Ferrelli, Harold Albright and Steve Palmer. Stephanie Weaver will also be interviewed for the Museum Board.

Action items include a bid award for the Harris Bridge Road Structure Replacement and updates on the Moneta-Lysite Delineator and Willow Creek Road Projects.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Commissioners Chambers at the Courthouse in Lander.