Local gas prices continue slow rise, but under state average

Wyoming gas prices have risen 7.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.04/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 24.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 75.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

In Lander, unleaded regular prices are running from $2.02 to $2.04 per gallon while in Riverton the prices range from $1.92 to $1.95 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.09/g today.

One year ago in Wyoming the average per gallon cost was $2.79/g

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.25/g, up 11.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.14/g.

Ogden- $2.26/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.26/g.

Billings- $2.04/g, up 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.97/g.

“As gasoline demand continues on the road to recovery, the national average has advanced for another week, making it seven straight weeks of rising gas prices as the easing coronavirus situation inspires more Americans to hit the road,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Data from Pay with GasBuddy shows U.S. gasoline demand rose 2.4% last week to its highest level in over three months, giving renewed confidence that amidst OPEC’s crude oil cutbacks, supply will remain in check. I expect the upward trend to continue across most of the country ahead of July 4, with prices perhaps rising another 10-20 cents by then. The one thing that could bring restraint to rising gas prices is if we see a significant second wave of COVID-19 cases, but for now, I’m optimistic that won’t happen.”