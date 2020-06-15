Linkedin Learning available to Wyoming Residents

Wyoming residents have access to new career development resources to help recover from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Linkedin Learning is supported by funding from the CARES Act via the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The Wyoming State Library received $52,297 to address the impacts of the current health crisis in Wyoming communities, some of which has recently been distributed to support book donations on the Wind River Reservation.

Linkedin Learning is an online resource available to all Wyoming residents with a valid library card. Offering over 6,500 courses for career development, users can take as many classes as they desire with no deadlines or mandatory class dates. As part of the GoWYLD.net databases, Linkedin Learning can be accessed from home or anywhere with an internet connection.

“We’re pleased to provide this resource to individuals across the state,” said Jamie Markus, Wyoming State Librarian. “Career development is important in any circumstance, but has become a crucial part of improving workforce opportunities in recent months. Linkedin Learning is a great resource that will benefit our individuals, businesses and communities alike.”

Topics include Microsoft Office programs, management skills, marketing, accounting, coding and more to benefit employees and small business owners in any field. Individuals can take singular classes to cater to their specific career goals or follow a predesigned learning path for structured skill sets, such as “Become an SEO Expert” and “Transition from Military to Student Life.” Visit GoWYLD.net, click on Test and Skills preparation and go to Linkedin Learning to get started