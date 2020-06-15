Breaking News

Hurricane Force Winds blasted Atlantic City Sunday

Article Updated: June 15, 2020
Wind speeds that exceed the minimum for a Category 1 Hurricane blasted the South Pass area on Sunday with an 82 mph gusts reported near Atlantic City. Eight locations in the county had peak winds of over 50 mph. The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport reported the peak gusts in the chart below:

