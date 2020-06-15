Breaking News

Forest Fire West of Cody burned 591 Acres

Article Updated: June 15, 2020
The Lost Creek Fire is burning 25 miles west of Cody adjacent to the highway to Yellowstone. Shoshone National Forest photo

The Lost Creek Fire, which is burning south of U.S. Highway 14/16/20, is located 25 miles west of Cody. There was minimal fire activity overnight, and the fire area is approximately 591 acres. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.  

Multiple air and ground resources are on scene; these include three Type 1 handcrews, multiple engines, two Type 1 helicopters, and one Type 3 helicopter.  Crews are making good progress and are working to put in handline along the eastern and western sides of the fire. The evacuation order for the Bill Cody Ranch and Rimrock Dude Ranch has been lifted.

Updated information for the Lost Creek Fire will be posted on Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6767/) as any new developments occur. Information will also be updated on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF) and Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).

