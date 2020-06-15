Court side of Courthouse in Lander reopened today

Beginning this week and as of today, Monday, the “court side” of the Fremont County Courthouse will open for limited in-person business with District Court, Circuit Court, and Clerk of District Court, according to a news release by the office of Ninth District Judge the Hon. Jason Conder

At this time, all efforts will be made to continue to conduct court hearings by video and telephone conferencing, however, select in-person court hearings will occur. The Clerk of District Court and Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will be open to the public for in-person business Monday through Friday from 9:00a.m. to 12:00p.m., and 1:15p.m. to 3:30p.m. These offices will continue to conduct business during normal business hours by appointment.

To help ensure the health and safety of all court participants and public anyone conducting in-person business with the Courts or Clerks’ Offices must be screened by Court Security. Specific guidelines governing the conduct for in-person business with the Courts’ is set forth in detail in the “COVID-19 Public Proceedings Operating Plan,” which is located on the Wyoming Supreme Court website at https://www.courts.state.wy.us/coronavirus-covid-19-updates/ + Fremont County.

Because of the complex challenges created by jury trials, and consistent with the Order of the Wyoming Supreme Court, no jury trials will be conducted before August 3, 2020.