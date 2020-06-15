Breaking News

All of SageWest’s Medical Group Offices are now open

June 15, 2020
Video message on the reopening of the SageWest ENT Services with CEO John Ferrelli, Dr. Melissa Hertler and Registered Nurse Kirstie.

All of SageWest Medical Group’s offices are open, with some adaptations to keep our patients safe. In this video we talk with Ear, Nose and Throat specialist Dr. Melissa Hertler and Registered Nurse Kirstie who talk about their services and Wind River Ear, Nose and Throat office processes.

