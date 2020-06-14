Wind River H.S. Graduated 30 Sunday afternoon

The 50th Graduating Class at Wind River High School in Pavillion crossed the stage and collected their diplomas Sunday afternoon at LeRoy Sinner Field.

The thirty graduates included 19 females and 11 males. The Valedictorian was Dennis Bousman and the Salutatorian was Gaby Wall. The Inspiration Welcome was delivered by Reata Hindman. WRMS-HS Principal Charles Jenks presented the keynote address to the grads and the large crowd of family and friends who were social distanced on the football field.

The Class of 2020:

Savannah Arneach, Jade Barrett Woods, Austin Bates, Colton Befus, Dennis Bousman, Duane Burnett, Sierra Burnett, Jade Ann Carroll, Kaitlyn Cope, Nikiyla Dodge, Luke Dwyer, Jocelyn Enos, Taylor Gibson, Colton Hermann, Reata Hindman, Riley Jensen, Gheniece Medicine Cloud, Rohnnie Nacota, Jose Oldman, Abree Redfield, D.J. Rosendahl, Mindy Russell, Skye Sanderson, Allison Sweeney, Brody Ttro, Braxton Tidzump, Kage Vogel, Gabby Wall, Taneicia Warren and Abigail White.

The graduates of the Class of 2020.

Wyoming.com photos by Ernie Over



























































The Board of Trustees arrived on the dias.

The traditional toss of the motar boards after graduation.