WRIR Residents Busted in Fort Hall Drug Arrest

Article Updated: June 12, 2020
Arrested on Drug Charges in Fort Hall, Idaho were: Top left is Benjamin Tlatempa Cortez; top center is over $21,600 seized by Fort Hall police on Monday; top right is Jasmine Bell; bottom left is Laurene E. Surrell; bottom middle is Little Fawn LeBeau; and bottom right is Lorraine Hunter. Photos courtesy of Fort Hall Police Department

Seven Fort Washakie residents were among those arrested in Fort Hall, Idaho, on Drug charges, according to the Idaho Falls, Journal.

The Fort Hall Police Department this week arrested seven out-of-state residents during two separate drug-related incidents on the Fort Hall Reservation.

The first incident occurred Monday and resulted in the seizure of nearly $42,000 in cash and a stolen firearm, and the second incident Wednesday involved police locating a stolen handgun from Wyoming with an “obliterated serial number,” according to two Shoshone-Bannock Tribes news statements released Thursday as well as police reports the Journal obtained.

